Ellie Goulding Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Bikini

Ellie looked stunning in her tiny bikini.

Ellie Goulding isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure. The Daily Mail reported that the English singer shared a series of sexy snaps on her Instagram for her 14.3 million followers to enjoy. The photos, taken on her honeymoon with her husband, Caspar Jopling, show Ellie flaunting her unbelievable abs in a barely there Burberry bikini. Her ample cleavage was also on full-display.

Ellie accessorized the sexy look with layered gold necklaces, earrings, and her wedding ring. She pulled her blond hair back into a sporty ponytail and opted to wear minimal makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“You’re SO PERFECT,” wrote a follower.

“Abs goalsssssss,” added another.

“Mama mia what a stunning queen,” commented a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post has racked up more than 100,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time Ellie has showed off her unbelievable body. As reported by The Inquisitr, just last week, the singer rocked a tiny blue bikini. She posted the photo on her Instagram stories where she posed in front of beautiful mountains and the crystal clear ocean. The singer flaunted her long, lean legs and killer curves.

According to The Daily Mail, the “Anything Can Happen” hitmaker has been working hard to maintain her svelte figure. On Tuesday, Ellie uploaded a video of her exercise routine on Instagram.

Casper filmed his new bride during her intense workout. A giggling Ellie was seen doing push-ups and squats, completely barefoot in a barely there two-piece. The revealing swimsuit left little to the imagination.

Ellie, however, recently opened up about being addicted to working out, reported The Daily Mail. In January, the singer uploaded a picture from the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on her Instagram stories. In the throwback photo, Ellie wore a black, figure-hugging, strapless mini dress.

Loading...

“Ah good memories of being addicted to the gym, not worth it! By not worth it I mean… it was just kind of miserable,” wrote Ellie.

The singer proceeded to reveal that she does still love working out, but insisted she is no longer fixated. She asserted that she is now living a healthy lifestyle. Fans of the 32-year-old are well aware that she now adores boxing training and uses it as a fun way to stay fit.

To see more of Ellie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.