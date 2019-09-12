Sheryl Crow Reveals What She Learned Touring With Michael Jackson

Sheryl Crow recently spoke with The San Diego Union-Tribune about her upcoming and final album, Threads, which features Eric Clapton, Maren Morris, Bonnie Raitt, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, and more. Following the release of the album, Crow says she will continue releasing individual songs and touring.

The 57-year-old also touched on her time as a backup singer for Michael Jackson during his Bad concert tour from 1987 through 1989. Although The Inquisitr reported that Crow revealed in a previous interview with The Guardian that she is “mad” at a lot of people for enabling Jackson’s alleged abuse, she told the Union-Tribune that she learned lots of things touring with him, including how to perform in front of massive crowds, lessons in stagecraft, and how to negotiate in the music business.

“He was such a master performing onstage. I learned a lot from that. And, also, I was a small-town girl. I didn’t even own a passport when I joined his band. So just seeing the world in general was so impactful on me and had so much to with everything I went on to do.”

During the interview with The Guardian, Crow appeared to believe the accusations of sexual assault leveled against Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. She likened hearing about the allegations to a “death in the family” and expressed anger at the people she believes enabled Jackson to commit the alleged abuse.

“I feel like there was just a huge network of people that allowed all that to go on. It’s just tragic.”

Loading...

Others, including Indian musician and actor Adnan Sami, aren’t as convinced. Sami claims that the allegations were surprising to him and the person he knew is not the same “monster” some people currently portray him to be. Per SKJ Bollywood News, Sami said that Jackson was a “fragile” person who “wouldn’t hurt a soul.”

Sami acknowledged that the nature of show business could make it challenging to know which version of a person is their true self. Regardless, he believes that the timing of the accusations after Jackson’s death is not “fair.”

Per The Inquisitr, the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth takes aim at Robson and Safechuck’s allegations. Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, plays a prominent role in the film and claims that all of the motivations of sexual abuse are motivated by money. In addition, writer Mike Smallcombe alleges that Robson and Safefchuck both defended Jackson in the past and are perjurers.