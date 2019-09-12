‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Collapses

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 13 bring a truly scary day for the Newman family when Victor collapses, and Nate cannot find his pulse. Plus, Billy explores the darkest parts of himself while Devon confesses something to Mariah.

Billy (Jason Thompson) takes a walk on the dark side, according to Soap Opera Digest. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is holding Billy (Jason Thompson) against his will, but she believes she’s helping Billy. However, he’s getting agitated, and Billy is also still dreaming of Delia. She continues to ask for Billy’s help in his dreams. Billy believes Chloe kidnapped him, but Chloe insists that she’s trying to help Billy. After all, Billy has no memory of trying to kill Adam (Mark Grossman), and that means something is seriously wrong.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) gives upsetting news to his whole family. He gathers everybody at the Newman Ranch to let them know that he’s traveling away from Genoa City to get treatment at a private facility. Nick (Joshua Morrow), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Summer (Hunter King), and even Adam show up to listen to what Victor has to say. Unfortunately, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t show up because her phone dies. Victor asks his family to come together as Newmans. Of course, there is plenty of bad blood between everybody. However, when Victor passes out and Nate (Sean Dominic) cannot find his pulse, everybody worries about the Newman patriarch, but The Inquisitr reported that Braeden said he is not leaving Y&R.

Nobody realizes that Adam is the one who caused everything, though, but perhaps this scare will be enough to get him to confess to tampering with Victor’s medication. Without all the details, it is possible that Victor will not survive to receive the treatment at the facility he plans to go to. Maybe Adam will pull through and end up reconnecting with his family, but that possibility seems unlikely.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) opens up to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). He worries that Theo (Tyler Johnson) had something to do with the drugging at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. However, Mariah doesn’t think Theo was in on Zoe’s (Anna Grace Barlow) scheme. Even so, Mariah does not trust Theo one bit at Power Communications. Devon gives Mariah the go-ahead to let Theo go, but Mariah is up for a good challenge, and Theo provides an interesting one. She plans to keep Theo on, and he will keep Mariah on her toes, especially since he has plans for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that are sure to infuriate Mariah.