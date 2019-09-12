‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reacts To Backlash After She Acts As A Model In Kyle Richards’ Fashion Show

Teddi Mellencamp walked the runway just before announcing her pregnancy.

Teddi Mellencamp is fighting back against her online haters.

After walking in the runway show for Kyle Richards’ new clothing line, Kyle & Shahida, during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member reacted to the backlash she received for the way in which she walked down the catwalk on her Instagram page.

Along with a photo of her runway appearance and a video of her walk, Mellencamp told her fans and followers that while she is certainly no model, and can hardly walk down the street properly, she was excited to take on the opportunity to support her friend’s new business endeavor.

Unfortunately, after her fun catwalk experience, Mellencamp was met with hateful comments and memes from her online audience, some of whom spewed negativity about the reality star and her walk.

“I can definitely make fun of myself and am in on most jokes but sometimes it just gets to be too much,” Mellencamp, who announced her pregnancy on September 11, admitted.

While Mellencamp had a good “ole cry” after feeling embarrassed, she remembered a quote from Brene Brown.

“If you aren’t in the arena getting your ass kicked, I’m not interested in your feedback,” it reads.

According to Mellencamp, she is proud of herself for stepping out of her comfort zone at 15-weeks pregnant in a flesh-colored bodysuit and doing the very best she could. As for her haters, Mellencamp said that the only thing she can control is her own actions.

Also on Instagram, Mellencamp gave a shoutout to Richards for killing it with her new collection.

Throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, Mellencamp and Richards were extremely close, and when it comes to Season 10, which began filming last month, fans can expect to see more of their friendship.

As for what else fans can expect to see on the upcoming season, they’ll be meeting two new housewives when the show begins airing again. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were added to the cast at the end of last month. According to Richards, the ladies are getting along quite nicely with the returning members of the show, including Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Denise Richards.

Mellencamp, Richards, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.