‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 13: Sally & Flo’s Epic Showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 13 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will have to pay for her crimes, even though she won’t serve her time behind bars. Besides her mother, it doesn’t seem as if anyone is about to give her a break. And Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is determined to make sure that Flo never forgets what she did, per Highlight Hollywood.

For a long time, Sally just had to accept that Flo was everyone’s sweetheart. In fact, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) dumped her for his former girlfriend, and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) made sure that Sally knew that she just could not compete with Flo. Even at work, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) could not stop talking about her newfound cousin and the mysterious bond that they shared.

Now that everyone knows what Flo did, Sally can have her feelings validated. After all, she did tell Wyatt that nobody was perfect. The redhead even told him that he would one day realize that she was the one that got away.

And just as Sally predicted, Wyatt did come crawling back. It seemed as if he wanted to pick up their relationship where they had left off, but Sally gently reminded Wyatt that she needed to learn to trust him again. Even though he wanted Sally to move back in, she needed time to work through her own feelings.

Sally Spectra puts her self-worth on full display to Wyatt who admires her integrity and beauty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9Ql4aq2rvq #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/eJYbEK2F6x — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2019

Very soon after Flo was released from jail, she visited Wyatt at Spencer Publications. She wanted another chance, as reported by The Inquisitr. However, he wanted nothing to do with her. He pointed out that she helped to steal his brother’s baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally will return to Wyatt’s office and find Flo putting the moves on Wyatt. Sally is not about to be played for a fool again and will give Flo a piece of her mind. A showdown will ensue where Sally blasts Flo for everything that she has done. Not only did she help to destroy Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) marriage, but Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had to give up her child.

Sally has a lot of anger toward the former croupier and she will unleash some of her rage. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo has not given up on Wyatt. In fact, she will fight for him until the bitter end.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.