Amber Rose, 9 Months Pregnant, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Powder Blue Sweatsuit

The model looked amazing in her comfy outfit.

Amber Rose is at the final stretch of her pregnancy. The Daily Mail shared some snaps of the model showing off her baby bump while on an outing on Wednesday with her partner, Alexander Edwards.

Amber looked comfortable in a powder blue sweatshirt and matching pants. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a baseball hat, and a pair of white sneakers. The stunner opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Alexander kept it casual in a black T-shirt, a pair of blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. The couple walked arm-in-arm on their way to grab a bite to eat.

The publication noted that Amber recently celebrated entering into her final month of pregnancy in an Instagram video. In the clip, posted on Monday, Amber wore an adorable lemon-patterned, figure-hugging bodycon dress that put her growing stomach on full display. Standing in her impressive walk-in closet, the television personality lovingly rubbed her stomach and marveled at how big she has gotten.

“So as of today, I am nine months pregnant, y’all. It’s not a game. That’s a big boy in there. Sheesh. I’m pretty much on bed rest at this point,” said the 35-year-old. “I can’t walk that well… He’s coming soon. Can’t wait!”

Fans flooded the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“Awwww Mama you look beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“And you look fabulous rockin lil man in ya belly for them 9 months, geesh! God bless!” added a commenter.

“You literally are just belly! U look stunning so exciting,” said a follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Dayummmmm baby you look divine tho,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Amber doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her pregnant body. In August, the “Fame” singer shared a revealing snap on Instagram. In the photo, Amber posed provocatively on a chair, spreading her legs. The mother dressed in red-and-white animal-print bikini bottoms and a matching T-shirt that she tied up just below her breasts. The mother wore bold red lip and false eyelashes. She paired the sultry look with large hoop earrings.

Amber’s followers were floored by the photo.

“I don’t know about you but I never looked this d*mn glamorous at 8mos pregnant,” praised a fan.

The post has racked up more than 950,000 likes.

To see more of Amber, be sure to follow her Instagram account.