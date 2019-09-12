WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Sees Nothing In Current Star, Will Have Him Sit At Home

It seems as if the boss is ready to just pay this superstar to do nothing.

When it comes to the talent roster in WWE, it is extremely deep and can’t even be equally spread out across numerous rosters. There are always going to be those who can’t break into the spotlight, but what about those who are overly talented and can’t catch a break? There is one particular superstar who is very popular with the fans, but it appears as if Vince McMahon sees absolutely nothing in him and is happy with him sitting at home.

Luke Harper has held different championships in WWE and was a member of The Wyatt Family, which was one of the most popular wrestling stables in years. He has proven to be successful in both the tag team ranks as well as a singles competitor, but he has been in only three matches throughout all of 2019.

Back in April, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Harper had requested his release from WWE, but they refused to grant it. As a matter of fact, they actually extended his contract by six months due to time he had missed because of injuries.

WWE seemed content with having him sit at home and wait out the rest of his contract, and it appears as if their stance has not changed. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, is actually claiming that Vince McMahon sees nothing in Luke Harper and doesn’t believe he’s worth bringing back to television.

Vince has reportedly never seen much in Harper and didn’t even believe he could do a real Southern accent when with The Wyatt Family. Because of this lack of faith in him, the company is willing to have Harper sit at home and wait out the rest of his contract with WWE.

While they may not see anything in him or his talent, they know that promotions such as All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor would. They aren’t looking to provide any talent to their competitors which means they aren’t willing to just release him from his contract early.

As Harper sits at home, the other members of The Wyatt Family are flourishing on both of WWE’s main brands. Bray Wyatt is “The Fiend.” Braun Strowman is going after the WWE Universal Championship. As reported by The Inquisitr, Erick Rowan will face Roman Reigns this Sunday at Clash of Champions.

Luke Harper is a former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Title holder. He was a part of a hugely popular stable and the fans around the world loved him in and out of the ring. If Vince McMahon doesn’t see anything in you, though, the chances are that you’re not going to make it back onto television.