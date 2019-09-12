Jennifer Lopez, 50, Exposes Washboard Abs & Ample Cleavage In Tiny Sports Bra

The actress looked amazing in her workout gear.

Jennifer Lopez has proven time and time again that she is simply ageless. The Daily Mail shared some pictures of the stunner looking absolutely incredible on the way to the gym in Miami. The 50-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a tiny teal sports bra and matching leggings from Beyond Yoga. Her amazing abs, sculpted arms, toned derriere, and ample cleavage was on full-display. She paired the casual look with mirrored sunglasses, a powder-blue sweatshirt, and a pair of white Nikes. The Hustlers actress pulled her highlighted hair back into a messy bun and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

J.Lo is somewhat of a fitness fiend. As reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer often works out with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In an August video posted on baseball star’s YouTube channel, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer work up a serious sweat in a Dallas gym, just hours before performing a show for her It’s My Party tour.

In the video, Jennifer is seen sporting a figure-hugging cream-colored sports bra and leggings, leaving little to the imagination. A.Rod cheered her on during her exercise routine that consisted of doing weighted rows and crunches.

During the clip, the Selena star confided that she has a major sweet tooth, but is aware that in order to look and feel her best she has to stick to a healthy diet.

“I want comfort, you know what I mean? But that’s like the devil; it’s like the little demons coming to get you…” said the 50-year-old. “After a show I just want a cookie, I want a cupcake, I feel like I’ve just danced for two hours so I want something.”

According to Harper Bazaar, Jennifer was also able to maintain her unbelievable body with the help of pole dancing. In order to convincingly play a stripper for her upcoming movie, Hustlers, J.Lo extensively trained on the pole, with the help of a professional dancer, acrobatic, and choreographer Johanna Sapakie. Johanna noted that Jennifer trained two-to-three times a week at her homes in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles.

“That was the point of making sure she had a pole in any city she was in. And I would go to her wherever she was at, so that within for a crazy busy schedule, we would lock out a pole training,” revealed the dancer.

To see more of Jennifer, be sure to see Hustlers, opening in theaters on Friday.