Nina Agdal Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Crop Top & Bike Shorts During Outdoor NYC Workout

Nina Agdal appears to have been blessed from above. The Victoria’s Secret model has her insane physique and jaw-dropping beauty to thank for her high-profile modeling career, with a recent appearance in New York City reminding fans that the 27-year-old’s good looks haven’t gone anywhere.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Nina enjoying an energetic outdoor workout in the Big Apple. The Dane was seen running and engaging in various exercises in full sunlight, with a sporty and summery wardrobe that was fully appropriate for the intense sweat session. The model had kitted herself out in a tiny white crop top flaunting her killer abs, with Nina’s strong arms and sculpted shoulders also visible. The look wasn’t a matching one, though. Nina’s white upper was paired with a tight pair of bike shorts in pale and lavender-like hues – this model doesn’t need to coordinate to wow the cameras. Nina paired her simple ensemble with socks and sneakers, plus an unfussy finish from a makeup-free face and hair tied into a top-knot bun.

Snaps definitely showed Nina putting herself through her paces. For this beauty, though, a sweaty workout doesn’t seem to see her ever look a mess.

Photos of Nina also showed her in shades with a large water bottle – clearly, Nina was keeping herself hydrated.

The model and former girlfriend to Leonardo DiCaprio has opened up on health and fitness. Speaking to Health, Nina revealed that leading an active lifestyle was something she’d been raised with.

“I grew up very active, and my parents made me try every single sport there was. I would pick some of them up, but with others, I’d be like, ‘I hate it.’ So they’d say, ‘OK, let’s try something else,'” she told the magazine.

Since Nina had outlined not digging certain sports, the magazine pushed for ones that the model likes.

“Dancing, basketball, soccer, and tennis. Then, as I grew older, with my [modeling] schedule I couldn’t be part of a team, which was actually really sad because I love team sports and that getting together every week,” Nina revealed.

Nina proves to be somewhat of a fitness queen on her Instagram, where regular photos and videos show the model working out and keeping her body toned and in tip-top shape. An impressive video of Nina (seen above) currently sits at over 156,000 views.

Of course, the model’s swimwear snaps also prove popular, with The Inquisitr documenting fans going wild over a red bikini snap of the European.

