Farrah Abraham Slams Cheyenne Floyd, Says She’ll Return To ‘Teen Mom’ If She’s Fired

Farrah Abraham is ready to return to Teen Mom OG, but if MTV wants her back they will have to make the shocking decision to fire Cheyenne Floyd, Radar Online reports.

Farrah recently sat down for an interview on the outlet’s Teen Mom podcast, and she dropped some major bombshells, revealing that she was talking to MTV producers and staff about coming back to the show that made her famous, but she wants to do it on her own terms.

The Inquisitr reported this week that Farrah will have some strict rules if the network wants her, and the ratings that she brings, to return to the show. Now, one of those demands is being revealed.

Abraham says that she won’t return to the series if Cheyenne Floyd is still a cast member. Farrah says that she doesn’t want a newbie on the show with her and thinks that the show only works with the original girls, which include herself, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers. Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way,” Abraham stated during the interview.

After Farrah left the show in 2017, producers hired both Cheyenne and Bristol Palin to fill her spot. However, after only one season, Bristol quickly realized that the reality TV spotlight wasn’t for her and left the series.

“It’s been quirky seeing the girls they put in place for me. Seeing how they picture fulfilling my place has been very funny and entertaining to me. No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real. That is a joke,” Farrah continued.

Loading...

Abraham went on to say that Cheyenne and her baby daddy are “super fans” of the show, and that putting them on the series is simply not authentic.

Farrah also went on to slam Bristol Palin, claiming she couldn’t handle trying to take her place on the show. Abraham also referred to Palin as a super fan of the show.

Farrah Abraham also went on to say that many of her friends and family members were upset when she left the MTV series. However, she knew it was what she needed to do for herself to grow as a mother and a woman, and she doesn’t regret the decision to leave it behind.