Demi Moore Shares She Had A Miscarriage At Six Months With Ashton Kutcher’s Baby

Demi Moore has written a memoir, and she’s planning to share much of her personal life with her fans and followers. In the book, Inside Out, which will be released on September 24, Moore will share inside information about her marriage to actor, Ashton Kutcher.

According to RadarOnline, part of the story that Moore wants to share is about the miscarriage she suffered while married to the younger actor. In an excerpt shared with The New York Times, Moore, 56, explains that she was pregnant with a baby girl she planned to name Chaplin Ray, but sadly, she miscarried at six months.

David Itzkoff, the reviewer for The New York Times, explains that for years, Moore’s privacy was closely guarded, but now she says she has nothing left to protect. In Inside Out, Moore not only talks about her high profile marriages, but also about her difficult childhood and her battles with substance abuse.

Moore explains that at a young age, her value was tied to her body and the way she looked, which led to her use of alcohol, cocaine and eating disorders.

“When I was younger, I was obligated to be of service,” she told me. “I wouldn’t be loved if I wasn’t — if I didn’t give of myself. My value was tied into my body.”

But perhaps the part of the memoir that will be most interesting to fans concerns her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, who is 15 years her junior. Moore describes her marriage to the actor as a chance to live out her missed youth, kind of a “do-over.”

Moore says that before marrying Kutcher, she got pregnant, but had the late miscarriage, and blamed herself, as she had started drinking again after a period of sobriety. The couple married and pursued fertility treatments, but they were unsuccessful she believes due to her drinking and her use of the painkiller, Vicodin.

Loading...

She adds that she suffered a seizure while partying with her eldest daughter, Rumer, smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide.

“I had no career. No relationship. Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down, the root was a major heavy viral load.”

But in a recent report in The Inquisitr, Moore’s book isn’t just about falling down, but about getting back up. The actor recently posted for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar completely unclothed, as an ode to her Vanity Fair cover from back in the day, looking fit in her fifties.