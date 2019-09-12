Kim Kardashian Purchases Cowboy Outfits For Her Children After Revealing She May Be Moving To Wyoming

Kim's kids looked adorable in their cowboy gear.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her children Saint, 3, and Chicago, 19 months, completely decked out in cowboy gear on Instagram. Chicago wore a suede fringe dress and matching skirt, along with white Wellington boots and a cowgirl hat. Saint opted for a button-up Western-style shirt, suede vest, and fringed pants. He accessorized the look with a fabulous hat, a rodeo belt, and black Cowboy boots.

“Do you like the outfits I got you from Wyoming?” asked Kim off camera.

“Yeah!” said Saint, as his younger sister nodded in agreement.

Fans seemed to love the super cute post.

“Goodness your babies are just the cutest! So beautiful… Good Job Mom,” commented a fan.

“So cute it’s impossible,” added another.

“Chicago is the cutest little thing,” wrote a follower, adding a crying emoji to the comment.

“You have the most precious and well behaved babies. You are doing a wonderful job!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The precious video has already been viewed more than 700,000 times.

According to People magazine, Kim revealed that she is considering moving her family to Wyoming. On Wednesday, the mother-of-four sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and discussed the possibility of moving.

“We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” said the 38-year-old. “My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there.”

She noted, however, that while Kanye is excited to move, she still has her reservations. Kim stated that she does not see herself living in Wyoming full-time.

“I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends,” explained Kim.

The reality star, also, confided that while she absolutely loves Wyoming now, it took her some time to appreciate it. She confided that upon her first visit, she was less than thrilled. Kanye had apparently planned a romantic stay in a small cabin. However, the reality star was unhappy with the cabin’s lack of electricity and plumbing.

The publication noted that Kim previously disclosed to Vogue Arabia that she believed that her family would eventually reside in Wyoming. As reported by The Inquisitr, in the same August interview, the television opened up about regretting not getting into a relationship with Kanye sooner. She noted that the couple had been long-time friends prior to dating in 2012.

To see more of Kim and her family, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, starting September 15 on the E! Network.