Donald Trump Said John Bolton Was Holding Him Back On Venezuela & Cuba, Says His Views Are ‘Far Stronger’

The president's statement Thursday didn't clarify how exactly he disagreed with Bolton on Venezuela and Cuba.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to once again lash out at former National Security Advisor John Bolton, just days after the president announced in a tweet that he had fired him.

The tweet, which was sent Thursday just before 1:30 p.m., was a followup to a tweet from Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who had tweeted about a phone call he had with the 45th president.

In the tweet, the Florida Republican said that he spoke to Trump about Venezuela and confirmed that the president told him he had disagreed with the views of a “previous advisor.”

Trump was less vague in his own tweet, calling out Bolton directly.

“In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton,” Trump tweeted. “He was holding me back!”

Rubio said that the president reminded him that the president’s views were actually the “DIRECT OPPOSITE” of what others had assumed, and that any policy changes will not be designed to make the South American nation weaker.

According to a report Wednesday from Reuters, the president had claimed that his former national security advisor was a “disaster” on issues pertaining to North Korea and claimed that Bolton was “out of line” on Venezuela.

In a statement the president made to the press, Trump seemingly sided with North Korean President Kim Jong Un after he revealed that neither he nor the North Korean president liked Bolton’s suggestion to use what the president called the “Libyan model.”

In that statement to the media, the president continued and said that Bolton was not getting along with members of the White House who the president considers “very important.”

Although the president called Bolton’s recommendations on Venezuela “out of line,” he did not indicate yesterday what any of his recommendations might be. His Thursday afternoon tweet did little to offer any clarification on specific policies that Bolton and the president disagreed on.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Thursday was not the first time the president used his Twitter account to attack Bolton. The president announced his dismissal from the White House using the platform on Tuesday, stating that he, as well as other members of his administration, disagreed with “many of his suggestions,” per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

According to that report, 70-year-old Bolton disputed Trump’s account of his leaving the White House, claiming instead that he resigned on Monday and the president suggested the two talk about it the following morning. The president, of course, would instead take to Twitter to announce Bolton was no longer in his administration.

Per The Inquisitr, a source revealed to CNN that the 73-year-old president grew angry with Bolton when he wouldn’t go on Sunday morning talk shows to defend the president’s policy decisions. According to the report, Bolton had allegedly been booked to appear on some Sunday morning shows but backed out of those appearances, leaving the president allegedly “furious.”