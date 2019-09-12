Olivia Culpo Is Nothing Short Of A Goddess In Revealing Yellow Dress

Olivia Culpo is one of the most beautiful women in the world and she has titles such as Maxim‘s sexiest woman and Miss Universe 2012 to prove it. The model has stunned fans time and again with her gorgeous looks, and this week was no exception.

On Thursday, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a plunging yellow gown. The dress flaunted the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s cleavage, and showcased her toned arms and tiny waist.

The dress also included a slit that opened all the way up to the model’s waist, and as she posed for a bathroom mirror selfie she lifted her leg and stuck out her hip to show just how high cut the dress was. The garment moved, showcasing Culpo’s long, lean leg and only narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in the process.

Olivia had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia is often the center of sexy photos, and has become known for her skimpy outfits. However, it is her bikini content that often delights fans the most, especially since she’s one of Sports Illustrated hottest models.

In a recent bikini shot, Culpo rocked a light pink bikini top with a green cover-up over top. She showed off her toned abs and gave a sultry stare in to the camera, which sent her fans running to the comment section to gush over the model.

Earlier this year, Hollywood Life reported that Olivia shocked many when she did an interview revealing that she is offended by the amount of messages she gets on social media from married men trying to hit on her.

The model claims that she would love to screenshot all of the photos and share them so that the women they’re married to know exactly what kind of man they have in their lives.

“Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs, first of all, my number one red flag that I’m never going to date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast,” Olivia Culpo stated.