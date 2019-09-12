Six Flags Launches A ’30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge,’ And It’s Just As Creepy As It Sounds

“I would do anything for love (but I won’t do that)” might soon become the September theme song for Six Flags after the amusement launched a creepy new challenge. According to Page Six, the theme park location in Maryland is offering a monetary prize for couples willing to spend 30 hours together in a coffin, with only small food and bathroom breaks.

The rules state that the pair must spend 30 hours in the tiny coffin, even staying overnight. However, the couples do not need to have a romantic connection; they can be friends, family, or co-workers.

“Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom and meal breaks, will be automatically disqualified and not eligible to win the contest,” the website for Six Flags notes.

The event is to mark Six Flag’s “Fright Fest” festival that takes place in late September and October for Halloween. That means that in addition to spending an unpleasant 30 hours in a coffin, other creepy surprises are planned to keep coffin-dwellers on their toes. In other words, it’s not just the discomfort, claustrophobia, and creepiness that will make the experience unpleasant.

The amusement park has already given some hints as to what obstacles it will be employing to weed out the weak. For example, participants will be exposed to fog and other extreme weather conditions, dramatic lightning, and the warning that Fright Fest “ghouls” will be “lurking” in the darkness.

For those who have not already been scared away by the frightening challenge, there’s another catch: no technology. That means goodbye to any hope of spending 30 hours in a pleasant Netflix binge. It also means that calling, texting, music, podcasts, emails, and gaming are all also off limits. The only time participants can access their phones are during the designated breaks.

Since misery loves company, the one concession that Six Flags has made to make participants’ lives easier is allowing visitors.

“Coffin dwellers will be allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours only, but they must brave the non-operating hours alone,” the rules state. “Well, not exactly alone, some of our Fright Fest ghouls will be lurking about in the darkness.”

For those who cannot find a partner, many other Six Flags parks are offering solitary Coffin Challenges. The winners of the challenge will receive $600.

