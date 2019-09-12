‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira Poses In Sheer Lingerie, Fans Go Wild

The actress looked stunning in her photo shoot for 'them' magazine.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira showed off her curvaceous figure in a sexy photoshoot for them magazine. The 22-year-old shared images from the shoot on her Instagram account. In one of the black-and-whites photos, Barbie posed sitting down, wearing a sheer, lace black bodysuit and thigh-high fishnet stockings. Her killer curves were on full display. Her thick, dark hair was styled in messy curls. The former American Apparel model opted for a grunge-inspired makeup look with smokey eyeshadow and a dark lip.

Barbie’s famous friends seemed to love the sultry snap.

“Oh my god,” wrote her castmate Maude Apatow in the comments section.

“Wow,” said her co-star, Zendaya, who later added another comment that consisted of a string of heart-eye emoji.

Fans were also quick to compliment the stunner.

“What a woman,” commented a fan.

“UR SO HOT,” added another.

“So UNREALLLL,” wrote a passionate follower.

“I’m genuinely in love,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Just an hour after posting, the provocative picture has racked up more than 77,000 likes.

The Kat Hernandez actress has long been viewed as a body positive avocate. In her interview with them magazine she spoke about the importance of playing a curvy person on the hit HBO show.

“It’s like I won the lottery,” explained Barbie. “Because you don’t get fat girl roles where you’re allowed to explore sexuality, where you’re not just the tragic, dowdy, chubby girl.”

On the show, her character, Kat, was initially shamed after a sexually explicit video got leaked. However, she soon felt empowered by the attention she was receiving and decided to work as a cam girl. Kat is also known for being an avid X-rated fan fanfiction writer. As reported by The Inquisitr, a scene wherein Kat wrote a raunchy story about former New Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles received some backlash from Twitter users. That being said, Kat has quickly become a fan favorite for being unapologetically herself.

Loading...

In August, Barbie spoke to Jezebel about her experience as a plus sized model. She noted that she felt frustrated after being branded as a body positive role model.

“When I started modeling and I was seen as a body-positive figure, I was a size 10-12 white girl with ‘proportions’ and a skinny face, and I feel like I contributed to the watering down of what body positivity really means…” stated the actress.

To see more of Barbie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.