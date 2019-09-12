Donald Trump Reportedly Gives Up Plan To Replace Obamacare As White House Shifts To Damage Control

Republicans are reportedly worried about tough questions they will face should a court rule Obama's Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

The administration of President Donald Trump has reportedly called it quits on a plan to draft its own health care policy in an attempt to replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA), which is more commonly referred to by the moniker “Obamacare.”

The news came in a report Thursday from The Washington Post, which claims that sources said the president and his administration have shifted to a plan of damage control in regard to a lawsuit against Obamacare filed by several Republican-controlled states that claim that the Obama-era health care law is unconstitutional. The 5th Circuit Court is expected to rule on the lawsuit in the coming weeks, per The Washington Post.

As the D.C. newspaper notes, a ruling against the ACA would create pressure on the Trump administration and the Department of Health and Human Services to answer questions about what would happen to the millions of individuals who have health care due to provisions created by the 2009 legislation.

Per The Washington Post, on record, the administration has refuted the claims, and said it still is crafting its own health care plan to replace the Obama-championed law. But, as The Washington Post noted, notable conservative groups who would likely be contacted by the Trump administration in order to garner support form the president’s would-be health care proposal have claimed that they have heard nothing from the White House regarding its proposal.

The Washington news outlet reported that many GOP candidates are more worried about defending themselves from attacks over the lawsuit than about championing new health care laws to replace it, which has been a previous rallying cry for the GOP.

Democratic candidates for president, however have been much more likely to tout new places to either modify or completely replace Obamacare. A Medicare-for-All has been supported by several of the Democratic Party’s candidates aiming to face off against Trump in 2020, including progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The party’s front runner, former Vice President Joe Biden has been supportive of health care reforms but has not not entirely supported replacing Obamacare, which was created by then-President Obama during Biden’s tenure as Vice President.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Meanwhile, according to a previous post from The Inquisitr, a socialist think tank estimated that about 20 percent of federal poverty could be reduced if the nation adopts a progressive Medicare-for-All policy, which would drastically alter the way that health services function in the United States.