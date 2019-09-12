Katie Holmes Flaunts Slender Legs In Silk Shorts & High-Heeled Boots

Katie Holmes is looking relaxed as she roams New York City.

It seems that Katie Holmes has been upping her game lately when it comes to fashion. She can go from a casual look to glam in an instant. The actress was caught walking around New York City on Wednesday as she appeared to be beaming in her amazing sleek outfit.

The Daily Mail reported that Holmes stepped out to run a few errands in a casual, yet chic style. Her slender legs were exposed in a pair of black silky shorts that appeared to have a drawstring attached. She paired it up with a gray chunky knit sweater with a white top barely seen underneath. The 40-year-old celebrity then topped off her look with a pair of Isabel Marant studded high-heeled boots that made the whole ensemble pop. She also carried a bright pink umbrella under her arm just in case the rain started falling.

At one point, the Dawson’s Creek star had her brunette hair hanging down on her shoulders as she smiled and laughed talking on her phone. Her locks were later seen done up into a high bun as she continued to stroll around the city. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and appeared to have very minimal makeup on her face.

Katie Holmes doesn’t seem to be letting her split from longtime boyfriend Jaime Foxx get her down. She has been seen recently out and about with the paparazzi catching the amazing style she is known for. Fans seem to have taken notice on how she has been taking her fashion sense to the next level, and it is going over quite well.

Katie Holmes shows off her slender stems as she saunters around the city in silky shortshttps://t.co/HqHmBr4Vma — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 12, 2019

Loading...

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Holmes was captured the day before on Tuesday walking around the Big Apple, only this time she was seen in a pair of ripped jeans and a black button-down shirt. She is certainly not afraid to change up her style whenever she needs to.

Just a week ago, the mom of one posted some glamour shots on her Instagram. She was getting ready for New York Fashion Week and shared her sleek look with fans. Her 1.7 million followers thought she looked stunning. She has since shared a few casual photos as well.

According to In Touch Weekly, Katie Holmes is embracing the single life once again, but she isn’t giving up on dating again after being with Jaime Foxx. She is supposedly focusing on raising her daughter, Suri, and her career. The magazine notes that she is currently in a happy place.