Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe Engagement Rumors Swirl, ‘Bachelorette’ Pair Insists There’s No Big News

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans have been speculating that an engagement for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will be happening soon. In fact, a recent Instagram post from Kaitlyn kicked off an intense flurry of speculation that he may have already popped the question. However, she swears that there’s no engagement ring on her finger quite yet.

The post that started the online buzz came a few days ago as Kaitlyn and Jason attended the US Open tennis tournament in New York. Tartick and Bristowe looked adorable as they posed for the photo, but some fans became suspicious since her left hand was tucked into a pocket on her dress.

Jason was dressed casually in blue shorts, a white shirt, and a white jacket, sunglasses hanging from the front of his shirt and a beer in his hand. He had a bit of scruff going with an atypical unshaven look, but fans adore his style no matter which vibe he emits.

As for Kaitlyn, fans loved what she chose to wear. She had on a pink dress that looked like a sweatshirt-style garment and she had on a hat and some jewelry as her currently blonde locks hung in gentle waves over her shoulders. Both Jason and Kaitlyn were smiling as they stood closely to one another.

Almost immediately, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans started to comment on how Kaitlyn’s left hand was “hidden.”

“You are hiding your left hand in your pocket…ENGAGED,” wrote one follower.

“Is there an engagement ring hiding in that pocket?” questioned another.

It looks as if Kaitlyn quickly stepped in to try to squelch this buzz before it spun out of control, but it didn’t necessarily work.

“Look. If there’s pockets in a dress, you will find my hand in there for a photo. #NotEngaged,” replied Bristowe.

The couple may not be engaged yet, but that didn’t stop many of Bristowe’s followers from commenting about how they were hoping that step would come soon. Now, People has shared a brief chat they had with The Bachelorette personalities to confirm there is no engagement they are hiding.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, things have gotten quite serious between Jason and Kaitlyn over the past few months. They may not be engaged yet, but Tartick recently moved to Nashville to live with Bristowe and they adopted an adorable dog together.

These two stars may have appeared on different seasons of The Bachelorette, but it looks as if the show may bring lasting love for both of them anyway. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick say they aren’t engaged yet, but it certainly seems as if that proposal is on the horizon.