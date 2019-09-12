Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Outrageously Tight Shorts & Combat Boots

Chanel West Coast has been keeping her fans entertained over the summer with photos of all kinds on her Instagram account. On Thursday, she flaunted her toned legs in a pair of short shorts that got the attention of her fans.

In the update, the singer posed in a pair of black short shorts that clung to every inch of her body and looked more like a pair of underwear. She paired the shorts with a white Fedni t-shirt. She sported a knit cap and a black pair of combat boots. She added a bit of bling to the look with three gold necklaces.

Standing a against a black background, the singer pouted for the camera she she struck a pose in the outfit. She wore a full face of makeup that featured contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. Her long nails were manicured, and she wore her hair sleek and straightened.

Chanel captioned the post by telling her fans that she loved a pair of “c**chie cutters with combat boots.”

As expected, the post sparked an array of comments, some not so safe for work. Most focused on how great the shorts looked on the rapper.

“And I ABSOLUTELY LOVE you in them,” wrote one fan.

“Love your outfit!! Those shorts look great on you,” one follower said.

The outfit is one of many Chanel has shared online recently. From sexy dresses to revealing swimwear, the beauty can rock just about any kind of look.

As The Inquisitor previously reported, Chanel recently celebrated her birthday and shared photos from her party. She appeared to be having a good time while she partied with friends.

Over the summer, Chanel spend some time unwinding on vacation in Mexico. She thrilled her fans with snaps from the getaway that showcased her incredible body.

When asked about how she kept herself in shape, Chanel said that she liked to do aerobics.

“I wouldn’t say any workout is bad or I hate it but for women focus on your cardio, because if you do too much weights and you are a woman then you are going to bulk up a little bit you know,” she said in an interview with Hollywood Life magazine.

She also said that she worked out so she could eat whatever she wanted.

“You need to work out! I mean a lot of people like to start themselves on cute diets but the truth is you can really eat whatever you want as long as you workout on a daily basis,” she said, adding that she tried to eat healthy but still enjoyed pizza and burgers.

Whatever she is doing is clearly working.