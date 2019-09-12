Fomer Miss USA Erin Michelle Cummins Smolders In A Teasingly Topless Snap

Erin Michelle Cummins is already a striking beauty, but her latest Instagram update is so sultry that it has already left one fan “deceased.” In the shot, the blonde beauty shows off her stellar makeup…while appearing to be topless, with only her hands preserving her modesty.

The stunner represented the United States in the 2011 Miss World Competition. Though she made it to the top 36 contestants, she failed to make the top 20, per The International Business Times.

However, it seems as if Erin Michelle is doing just fine, and is currently rocking it as a model for Guess as well as boasting a strong fandom of 153,000 followers on Instagram, a number which only keeps rising.

Her latest picture will no doubt help earn even more followers as she sizzles in the sultry selfie. In the picture, Erin Michelle wears heavy eye makeup, which serves to emphasize how beautifully blue her eyes are. Her pillowy lips have been brushed with a cherry red lipstick and finished with a gloss to make them as kissable as possible.

Her hair is slicked back, keeping all attention on her stunning face. Completing the look is a black choker around her neck.

However, the focus of picture is that the blonde bombshell is topless. She covers her assets with her hand and cheekily makes no mention of it in her caption.

The snapshot soon earned more than 8,700 likes and around 215 comments.

“You are straight wowwwwwwww,” a fan gushed of the Seattle native.

“Ummmm wow this is insane,” added another, with several fire emoji to convey her thoughts on the pic.

“Babeee this is EVERYTHING AND MOREEE,” concluded fellow model Tika Camaj.

Fans that loved the snapshot did not have to go far back to see more teasing photos of the stunner in various bikinis or lingerie sets. One of her most popular posts to date was a shot of the Northwest native sitting at the piano while wearing sheer lingerie.

In the post, Erin Michelle again sports bombshell red lipstick, though this time she let her blonde locks cascade freely down her back. Her lingerie set includes a caged bra that is sheer with floral accents protecting her modesty. The bottom is a thong that leaves little of her perky posterior to the imagination, and a garter belt holds up a pair of stockings.

Erin Michelle completed the look with a pair of black slingback shoes.

The upload earned nearly 12,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments.

“So beautiful! Everyone’s dream girl,” one user wrote.

“Girl [you] are perfection,” summarized another.