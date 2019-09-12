Kim Kardashian’s Snakeskin Tank Sets New Bar For How Tight She’ll Go

Kim Kardashian appears to have gone tighter than ever. The star’s latest street appearance in New York City was documented by The Daily Mail earlier today, with the newspaper providing both still photos and video footage of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star exiting a building. Kim was dressed to impress, and she certainly hadn’t opted for slouchy sweats.

Kim appeared in an all-black ensemble that seemed to be making a statement. The 38-year-old was flaunting her famous curves in a skintight tank formed of eye-catching snakeskin leathers, with the sleeveless finish showcasing the star’s fit and gym-honed arms. With an impossibly tight finish, though, this top was also ticking boxes for reminding fans that Kim’s womanly curves are alive and well. The star appeared to have made her leather get-up a head-to-toe deal, with Kim also seen wearing leather pants. The lowers were somewhat baggy, though, with the pants appearing to cover Kim’s shoes. Hints of black footwear were, however, visible.

Kim paired her ensemble with statement dark shades, plus an animal-print handbag that coordinated with her look. The mother of four wore her trademark dark locks down, with a center parting and a sleek finish to the hair affording a glam feel.

Kim’s appearances in the Big Apple have been making headlines. The star has shown her face at various New York Fashion Week events, although last night saw Kim feature on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kim discussed her new SKIMS shapewear line, with an interesting confession made.

“I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things,” she told viewers.

The star then appeared to admit to a wardrobe malfunction in the past, before using it to query whether she should tweak her merchandise to avoid anyone experiencing the same unfortunate moment.

“Under a dress to the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn’t work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question,” she said.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, reactions to Kim’s words on Twitter proved somewhat mixed, with many fans feeling that Kim had shared a little too much information.

Kim seems to have made her NYC trip an opportunity for public appearances, but she hasn’t let the media buzz stop her from spending quality time with her loved ones. The star was spotted heading to lunch with sister Kendall Jenner earlier this week.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram account.