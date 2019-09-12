‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Gets A Win

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, September 12 brings a big win for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as she uses evidence against Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) as leverage to get back in at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Plus, Victor (Eric Braeden) struggles in front of his children while Adam (Mark Grossman) checks on Sharon (Sharon Case) after the drugging.

Phyllis got the goods on Zoe, and she desperately wanted to let Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know. However, they avoided her multiple attempts to reach them. Eventually, Phyllis tracked the women down at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). She told them she had proof that Zoe drugged the Grand Sangria. Although they didn’t like it, Abby and Chelsea ended up giving Phyllis a 25 percent stake in the hotel to get her to hand the proof over, so that they could let Paul (Doug Davidson) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) do their job. Phyllis whipped out a contract, and everybody signed it. Phyllis tricked Zoe into meeting her at The Grand Phoenix, and Paul and Rey appeared and arrested Zoe. Not one to let any chance at publicity go to waste, Zoe managed to spell her name for reporters, so they could get it right. Reluctantly, Abby and Chelsea toasted their new partner.

Meanwhile, at Newman Ranch, Victor asked Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) not to tell the children about his recent downturn, The Inquisitr previously reported. Victor was impatient to hear from Nate (Sean Dominic) to find out what’s wrong with him. Nick showed up and asked Victor about his health, but The Mustache turned the conversation to Summer (Hunter King) getting drugged. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also arrived, and she mentioned her concerns about Billy (Jason Thompson). Victor had a weak spell in front of the kids, and Nikki admitted he’d been worse recently. However, Victor refused to go to the hospital, and when Nate arrived, they went into the office to learn the results of Victor’s bloodwork.

Finally, Rey checked on Sharon, and she let him know she’s headed on a trip soon to figure out what she wants. Later, Adam found Sharon and made sure she was okay. Sharon also told Adam about the trip. Adam offered to take care of Sharon, but she refused. He smiled as she walked away. Adam also spent some time with Connor (Judah Mackey), who wished Adam and Chelsea would get back together, but Adam let his son know that is unlikely.