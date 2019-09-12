Patti Smith Reportedly To Become Saint Laurent’s ‘New Face’ At Age 72

The punk rock legend has always had an eye for fashion, but on her own terms.

Patti Smith has taken on a new gig, and it has nothing to do with music, poetry, or any of the other talents she is known for. Instead, the 72-year-old punk rock legend is reportedly set to become the new face of Saint Laurent’s advertising campaigns, Page Six reports.

An insider told Page Six Style that the “Dancing Barefoot” singer is set to pose for the spring 2020 campaign for the famed French fashion house later this month in New York, and that her photos will be taken by photographer Steven Sebring. Sebring first shot photos of Smith for the cover of Spin magazine in 1995 and he has painstakingly produced a documentary film about her life called Dream of Life.

It will be interesting to see who calls the style shots for Smith’s Saint Laurent campaign. In 2010, the “Wave” singer told The New York Times that one of the things she has always liked about performing is that “I decide what I want to wear, whether I want to comb my hair.”

“No one ever told me what to do, and no one tells me now,” she said.

Still, she revealed that she studied the pages of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar all through the 1960s, as she became fascinated by fashion. Surprisingly, Smith said she has a particular affection for ball gowns.

Sebring actually photographed the singer in a floor-length Dior evening dress for Dream of Life.

“There’s a chicness about her,” he said of Smith in 2010. “She had the authority to pull it off.”

Ten years later, with her still-long hair completely gray, Smith joins fellow rockers Courtney Love, Marilyn Manson, and folk legend Joni Mitchell, who have all fronted high-end campaigns Saint Laurent brand.

The news about Patti Smith comes on the feels of Saint Laurent’s campaign with singer Dua Lipa. In June, The Inquisitr reported that Dua Lipa had become the face of the new Yves Saint Laurent Beauty fragrance.

In addition, earlier this year it was announced that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard would be the face of Saint Laurent Fall/Winter ’19. The brand officially debuted the campaign, which was shot by photographer David Sims, in May. New photos of Wolfhard’s campaign were posted this week, as can be seen below.

While Wolfhard is on the young end of the Saint Laurent modeling spectrum – the Stranger Things fan favorite is just 16 years old – Smith’s reported signing with the brand at age 72 is proof that there is no age limit when it comes to high fashion.