White House Defends Melania Trump’s Controversial 9/11 Coat That Looks Like A Plane Flying Into A Tower

Calls the criticism over her fashion choices "ridiculous."

Melania Trump is under fire yet again for her controversial fashion choices, but this time, the White House is coming to her defense. The first lady and Donald Trump posted an image showing the couple standing in front of the 9/11 memorial site in New York City. In the image, Melania is wearing a dark coat with white trim around the flap, which is held closed with a button. She stands next to the president as they look over the site that honors the lives lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

The flap and trim looked, to some people, like a tower with an airplane flying into it. Unsurprisingly, people on social media were upset with the image, according to The Hill.

“I’m sure I’m not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo. It legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument,” tweeted Ashley Spivey.

Other users said that the first lady was being a “troll” by wearing what they view as an offensive coat on a somber day.

In response, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissed the outrage “ridiculous”.

It’s not the first time that Melania has faced criticism for her fashion choices. According to USA Today, the first lady wore a short trench coat with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” scrawled on the back in white while she was visiting a migrant children’s center in Texas.

The images from the event show Melania boarding her plane, the Executive One Foxtrot, while wearing the green hooded jacket. The first lady said that she was visiting the site in McAllen, Texas, to see the conditions that the children separated from their parents were living on, and to determine how best to reunite parents with their children.

At the time, Grisham once again dismissed the outrage that resulted from her fashion choice.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Grisham said.

Her husband weighed in on the controversy as well.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” he tweeted.

The president and first lady also sparked controversy yesterday after Trump said that Melania was championing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes because “she’s got a son,” prompting people to suggest that he forgot that Barron was also his child, as The Inquisitr previously reported.