Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Sent Tracing Of His Penis, Other Gross Items To Pen Pal

Disgraced Subway spokesman Jared Fogle apparently hasn’t improved his behavior much during his time behind bars.

A report from Radar Online noted that the imprisoned sex offender has been sending creepy letters to a prison pen pal, sneaking in pictures of his erect penis and some even more disgusting items. The celebrity news outlet was able to obtain copies of the letters that the 42-year-old has been sending to a female pen pal from his home inside the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood, Colorado. The letters showed that Fogle was hoping for a connection and hoped that the items he included would give her a thrill.

As the report noted, Fogle included not only a tracing of his erect penis, but several strands of his pubic hair.

“I hope you like them!” Fogle wrote to the woman, encouraging her to send her own pubic hairs in return despite this being a violation of the rules of the federal prison.

It was not clear how Radar Online was able to obtain the letters, but in the past the outlet has spoken to women who received messages from Fogle while he’s been behind bars. Last year, the outlet spoke to a Missouri woman who had received emails from Fogle trying to lure her into a sex chat. The woman was appalled that he would have access to the internet after being convicted to a 15-year sentence for sexual offenses against minors.

This is not the first time that Fogle has courted trouble for his prison letters. As The Inquisitr reported, he claimed in a letter to an unnamed woman months after his imprisonment that he was innocent of the charges, saying that prison had been tough on him.

“It has been a very hard nine months for me. I made a couple of mistakes but nothing like the media reports have said,” Fogle wrote in the letter to the unnamed woman. “They are making me into some sort of monster which is absolutely not true.”

Fogle added that he was appealing his prison sentence, then went on to flirt with the woman by complimenting some photos she had sent. Fogle asked if she would be able to continue their communication through the prison email system, which is monitored by prison staff.

The disgraced Subway pitchman will likely not be able to maintain any real relationships for quite some time. Fogle’s earliest possible release date is July 11, 2029, when he would be 51 years old.