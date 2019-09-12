‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Gets Soaking Wet In See-Through Shirt

Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor is heating up Instagram with her latest photo. The social media sensation held nothing back in her latest update, which was almost too hot for the internet to handle.

Dare, who won that title of Miss Bikini Model at the Miss Bikini USA pageant earlier this year, is no stranger to steamy looks, and often posts an array of risque photos to social media. In her latest snapshot, she gets soaking wet in an all-white outfit.

Taylor is seen standing in front of some gray tile as she wears a wet, see-through tank top and some matching lace panties. Dare pulls at the top of the shirt to expose her bare chest and show off her ample cleavage. The ensemble also spotlights the model’s tiny waist, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

Dare wears her shoulder-length brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that brush against her collarbone. She also sports a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, a smokey eye shadow, and bronzed glow. She adds long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

According to Vocal, the model who is also known as Dare Van Waes, is also into Cosplay and loves to dress up as an array of characters in her photos.

“Cosplay, in my definition, is self expression by creating your costume, and showing the people around you at the event your love for the character. I truly love the process in creating my costumes, it’s my favorite part, second to showing the costume at the event,” Dare opened up during an interview with the outlet.

However, she is more than just a model or bikini-clad Instagram babe. Dare says she has some big goals, one of which is becoming an actress, and she doesn’t want to label herself as just one thing or the other due to her multitude of interests.

“Yes, I am a full-time model, and trying to become a full time actress. But I have so many other aspirations it’s hard to define myself, I guess. I just really have a love of the creative side of cosplay, it’s my idea and concept for a costume,” Taylor admitted of herself.

Dare currently has about 97,000 followers, and the number continues to climb. The Inquisitr reports that models like Chantel Zales are making big money from their online presence and Taylor could be on her way to that kind of success as well.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dare Taylor’s steamy photos by following the Miss Bikini title holder on social media.