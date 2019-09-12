Chantel Jeffries Shows Some Skin With Jaw-Dropping Short Skirt And Low-Cut Ensemble During NYFW

Celebrities have converged on New York City this week for Fashion Week and Chantel Jeffries has been turning heads as she joined in on the fun. Wednesday evening, the bombshell model shared a handful of photos to her Instagram page and these are setting the social media site on fire.

In the first photo Jeffries shared, she appears to be wearing a stunning outfit from New York designer LaQuan Smith. His website details that his styles have graced the curvaceous figures of celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, and Jeffries rocks his work beautifully as well.

It appears that Chantel’s gorgeous look is from Smith’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection. The shimmery dress has long sleeves and a fully zippered front and Chantel went with clear heels, a silver necklace, hoop earrings, and sunglasses to complete the look. The model and DJ had her hair parted in the middle and slicked back in a bun or ponytail and she had a black bag slung over her shoulder.

All eyes were on the fit of this dress, as it allowed Jeffries to show off plenty of leg along with a lot of deep cleavage with its dangerously low cut. Chantel looked bold and confident as she strutted her stuff in this skimpy ensemble.

In all, this latest Instagram post of Chantel’s included eight photos from her time in NYC this week. Several of the snapshots showed sexy looks Jeffries chose for various designer shows. However, the 26-year-old California native also included some fun, casual, low-key shots from the past few days to show that it hasn’t been all serious business while she’s been in the big city.

The popular model, YouTube personality, and DJ has 4.4 million people following her Instagram posts. The sultry vibe Jeffries embraced with this eye-popping photo collected nearly 250,000 likes in less than 18 hours.

Another recent post of Chantel’s suggests that she has already wrapped up her time attending NYFW shows. She noted that she was at the airport in Los Angeles, on her way to Japan. Jeffries has an event Saturday night in Tokyo and several additional Asian appearances beyond that.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Chantel is on the current cover of Locale magazine. She teased that she has a lot of fabulous projects in the works right now, but that she isn’t ready to share details as she is anxious to surprise her fans.

Chantel Jeffries seems to have made her mark on NYFW with these sultry looks. Her millions of fans seemed virtually speechless over the jaw-droppingly sexy vibe she flaunted while attending these recent shows and they’ll be waiting with anticipation to see what she reveals next.