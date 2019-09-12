Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Shauna Chats Up A Drunken Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 13 reveals that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has a rather strange way of dealing with rejection. After Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) literally pushes her out of her house, she seeks out the company of Brooke’s husband. And it appears as if Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) won’t have any objections, because he will be way too drunk to even care, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is on the rocks. For a long time, these two have been at loggerheads about their children. Now that Ridge has protected his son from further prosecution, Brooke is even more irate at her husband. Ridge secured a deal with Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) which saw Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) walk out of jail as a free woman. In addition, the police would stop looking into Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident which could have implicated Ridge’s son.

At the same time, Ridge is furious because Brooke won’t forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Not only won’t she let the past go, but she also informed the dressmaker that Thomas was no longer welcome to stay in her house. When Ridge pointed out that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) needs his father, Brooke vowed to keep Thomas away from the little boy. Ridge was incensed and told his wife that she had no right.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will leave the Logan estate and head straight to the bar. In the meantime, Shauna will pay a visit to Brooke. However, her timing couldn’t be worse. Brooke will still be livid after her fight with Ridge and the last person she wants to see is Shauna. Even though Shauna is on a mission to make amends, Brooke will shove her out of her house.

Shauna will also decide to go to the bar. Of course, she will spy Ridge and saddle up right next to him. She will gush at the dressmaker and thank him for everything that he did for Flo. It won’t be long before she realizes that Ridge is very drunk.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, as reported by The Inquisitr, tease that Ridge will wake up next to Shauna next week. Although he may believe that they slept together, Shauna and Danny (Keith Carlos) actually dragged him into her bed. She may spin him a story that they made love but it appears as if he will be too intoxicated to do anything but sleep.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.