‘Outdaughtered’ Stars Dealing With Horrific Loss Of Pastor Pal To Suicide

Outdaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby are dealing with the horrific loss of their pastor friend Jarrid Wilson to suicide after the popular church leader and mental health advocate took his own life.

The reality television stars posted a photo of their friend and their own personal statements regarding how they are dealing with the tragedy. “When Adam suffered from depression, Jarrid was that person who turned him to hope. Until we see you again in Heaven, I will miss the relationship and encouragement you brought my husband and the bromance you too had. You were one of kind.” said Danielle Busby on Instagram.

Her husband Adam remarked in the same social media post, “When I pushed him away and ignored his persistent attempts to help, Jarrid stayed right there and wouldn’t be defeated. You have sung the anthem of hope for countless people in their darkest times; all while fighting that same battle in the trenches of your own mind.”

The popular pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California was just 30-years-old. He leaves behind his wife Juli and one son.

In 2017, Adam Busby revealed that he was battling depression after the birth of his quints Paige, Parker, Riley, Ava, Olivia, and Hazel to People Magazine. He and wife Danielle also have an older daughter, Blayke. Adam revealed during a dramatic sit down with his father, captured for TLC’s cameras, that he didn’t feel like himself and that his depression had caused issues between himself and his wife. He also told his father during that discussion that there are times he “wants to check out.”

Went to nashville to meet @JarridWilson and @juliwilson and came home with life long friends. We cherish their friendship. #outdaughtered — Adam Busby (@AdamBuzz) August 23, 2017

The Outdaughtered star connected with the pastor online reported In Touch Weekly in 2017. After speaking with Jarrid Wilson, Adam met with the pastor who offered encouragement to both Adam and Danielle Busby when it was desperately needed. The couple traveled from their home in Texas to Tennessee to meet with Jarrid, who through this interaction, soon became a close friend to the family.

The religious family believes that it was God that put them on the path to reality television reported The Inquisitr.

Outdaughtered chronicles the life of Adam and Danielle Busby, who are parents to six daughters. The show made its debut on TLC on May 10, 2016, and has aired for five seasons. A sixth season will debut on October 1, 2019, on TLC.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.