Khloe Kardashian’s New Photo Of Baby True Thompson During ‘Fashion Week’ Is Melting Hearts

Khloe Kardashian’s most recent Instagram photo may break the internet.

As fans know, the highly-anticipated New York Fashion Week is currently underway in the Big Apple, and thousands of models and celebrities are taking in all of the shows and parties that the event has to offer. While it appears as though Khloe Kardashian opted out of going, choosing to stay home in California instead, that has not stopped her from joining in on the fun.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, KoKo melts hearts with a solo shot of baby True. In the image, the tiny tot poses outside against a white wall with some greenery. She is all smiles for the photo as she looks down and stands on a pink cushioned couch with a variety of different colored pillows. The 1-year-old looks as cute as can be as she wears her dark locks pulled up in a high ponytail, and she takes after her jewelry-loving mom in the post, rocking a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

True is clad in a pink romper with a rhinestone design. The top and bottom feature frilly pink ruffles. Her little square handbag appears on the cushion, and she completes the all-pink look with a pair of booties. In the caption of the image, Khloe jokes that it’s Fashion Week.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned KoKo a ton of attention with over 700,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to gush over True’s adorable outfit while countless others let Khloe know that she appears to be a great mom.

“I could eat her up! Thighs and all,” one fan commented on the photo with a pink heart emoji.

“Khloe your daughter is beautiful,” another Instagram user raved.

“OMG! This is the cutest picture ever! She is beautiful and so happy!!! Enjoy every moment of this angel!!!,” one more fan raved.

As those who follow Khloe on Instagram know, the reality star loves to share photos of her baby girl. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kardashian posted a sweet black and white photo of herself, her niece North West, and little True at her grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday. In the shot, the trio was all smiles as Khloe sweetly refers to the two kiddos as her best friends.

Like most social media photos, that post earned Kardashian a ton of attention from fans with over 1.6 million likes as well as 6,000-plus comments.