‘Playboy’ Model Kindly Myers Drops Jaws In Low-Cut Crop Top & Incredibly Tiny Daisy Dukes

Kindly Myers lives up to her self-proclaimed moniker of being a “professional smokeshow.”

Her Instagram updates show her teasing fans with a flirty style that often leaves them begging for more. She recently dropped jaws with her latest update that showed plenty of skin.

Kindly was standing outside beside a wagon wheel in her latest photo. She wore a floral off-the-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline. The top featured a ruffle, and it barely covered the beauty’s breasts as she leaned against the wheel. The blond stunner paired the top with a pair of incredibly small low-rise Daisy Duke shorts. She wore a belt with the shorts to give the look a chic vibe.

The outfit left plenty of Kindly’s skin on display. Her shapely shoulders and her massive cleavage were a main focal point of the photo, but Kindly’s smooth abs were also on full display, revealing her hourglass shape. The model sported a belly button piercing that drew the eye to her low abdomen, where portions of a tattoo peeked out from the top of her shorts. The pose also showed off the model’s toned thighs.

The Playboy model wore natural makeup with a nude color on her lips as she looked to side at something out of the camera’s view. Her blond hair was straightened and tossed over one shoulder.

In the caption, Kindly alluded to the song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

Fans went wild over the post, with many pointing out how sexy the photo was.

The post might not have been as risqué as some of Kindly’s other photos, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t as alluring. In fact, some of her fans seemed to like the overall vibe of the photo.

“I think this is my new fav,” one fan said.

“Wow, you’re dazzling as always, beautiful, my heart sank,” one admirer wrote.

One follower told the beauty that she was a “joy” for his eyes every day.

Loading...

Apparently, the stunner is joy for her 1.7 million followers who have come to look forward to her posts on a regular basis.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kindly sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared a photo in which she tugged at her skimpy bikini. Such snaps are not uncommon, and they have become something that Kindly’s fans look forward to with anticipation.

Fans wanting to see more of Kindly can follow her Instagram account.