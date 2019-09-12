Yovanna Ventura Drops Jaws In Fishnets And Leather In A NSFW Moulin Rouge Inspired Snap

Though September may be heralding in colder weather, Yovanna Ventura certainly knows how to keep temperatures red hot. The brunette bombshell recently dropped jaws as she wore one of her sexiest outfits to date in honor of New York Fashion Week, and Instagram can hardly handle it.

It’s no surprise that the Florida-born stunner can pull off such a sexy ensemble; after all, she first shot to fame after catching the eye of musical pop star Justin Bieber. However, since her romance with the now-married Canadian celebrity, she has launched her own modeling career, and currently boasts over 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

Walking in New York Fashion Week is just one more feather for Yovanna’s cap, and it would not seem out of place in her newest photo, as the brunette bombshell sizzles in a sultry Moulin Rouge inspired ensemble.

The main part of the outfit is a red bejeweled corset, which is decorated with a number of roses. Moreover, it features a plunging neckline to show off a maximum amount of cleavage. However, even more scandalous is the fact that it is just as skimpy at the bottom, and reveals much of Yovanna’s hipbones.

In addition, Yovanna donned ripped fishnet tights that hugged every curve of her legs. Adding a slight dominatrix feel, Yovanna also wore long leather gloves, as well as lace up leather over-the-knee boots. Her makeup was styled in a bombshell smokey eye, and her soft waves were decorated with a bejeweled headband.

The double-post update soon earned nearly 114,000 likes and more than 1,250 comments, who didn’t just praise her beauty, but also her grit in accomplishing her dreams.

“You’re literally perfection,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart and fire emoji.

Another commenter echoed similar views.

“You are PERFECT just the way you are. Lots of love beauty,” she wrote, adding a pink heart and a prayer hands emoji.

“Omg so hot,” added self-described fashion influencer and entrepreneur Xenia Tchoumi.

The fashion show had earned much buzz, as designers The Blonds had decided on doing a Broadway inspired musical to showcase their collection instead of the typical runway show. Taking cues from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, their designs were used as costumes in an event that included celebrities like Paris Hilton, Devon Windsor, and Aaron Tveit.

In another Instagram post, Yovanna gushed that she had “never seen anything like it.”

Previously, Yovanna had walked in other shows, such as Miami Swim Week.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the model had been in the Big Apple for a few days before the show, and perhaps was preparing for her role in another shot where she wore a different pair of over-the-knee boots.