Carrie Underwood’s Legs Drop Jaws In Black Glitter Shorts & Sheer Mesh Pants

Carrie Underwood’s killer legs are once again rocking Instagram. The Cry Pretty singer tends to post tour-related updates to her own social media, although today has broken the pattern. The 36-year-old has appeared in a photo posted to her Calia by Carrie Instagram page – the popular sportswear line might mostly feature the brand’s colorful and feminine athleisurewear looks, but it will stretch to showing the brand’s CEO on stage.

The image posted today appeared on Carrie’s Instagram back in June, per The Inquisitr – clearly, the snap was popular enough for the star to consider reposting it to Calia by Carrie’s social media. As The Inquisitr reported some months ago, the blonde’s stage outfit was comprised of a glittery top paired with matching shorts, plus a sizzling sheer pants outer layer that further drew the eye to Carrie’s killer legs via mesh fabrics.

Engagement on Calia by Carrie’s Instagram is bound to be lower than on the star’s own account. Nonetheless, the snap posted today quickly appeared to have an effect on the platform, racking up over 2,780 likes in the space of two hours. Unsurprisingly, fan comments seemed to echo the ones made back in June, with users appearing floored at how stunning the singer looked.

Carrie’s career seems to be going down two very strong routes right now. The American Idol alum is still best-known for her sensational voice, but Carrie’s clothing line is also getting fans talking. The star regularly appears in promotional content for her Calia by Carrie brand, with photos and videos showing just how hard Carrie trains. The results seem to have landed the singer somewhat of a muscle machine status.

As Pop Culture reports, this summer saw the singer speak out about her fitness mindset, with Carrie appearing to place balanced philosophies over vanity.

“I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” she said.

“You should put yourself near the top of your list. You don’t have to be at the very top all the time, because that’s impossible, but it’s not just for you. It is for your children as well and setting a good example for them,” the singer added.

Things definitely seem on the up for this former reality contestant. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.