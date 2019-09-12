Amanda Cerny Flaunts Killer Legs In String Bikini & See-Through Pool Cover-Up

Amanda Cerny is melting Instagram with yet another sexy post.

As those who follow Amanda on social media know, she is insanely popular, mostly thanks to her YouTube channel. The stunner boasts a following of over 26 million on Instagram alone. Cerny loves to mix humor and sexy photos on the platform, and she shares both on a regular basis for her loyal fans. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of followers, Cerny stuns in another NSFW outfit.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell strikes a sexy pose outside. She appears to be standing outside in her backyard, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high bun. The model looks like she’s wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a little bit of blush. Cerny makes a serious look into the camera while her amazing body is on full display.

In the shot, Amanda shows off her killer legs while clad in a tiny white string bikini that barely even covers her body. She pairs the look with a matching white bikini top and a skimpy pool cover-up on top. The cover-up features a ton of rips in it, showing off her fit figure underneath. And though the post has only been live on her account for a short time, it’s earned Amanda a ton of attention with over 770,000 likes in addition to 2,700-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let Cerny know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure. A few other fans commented on the caption of the image, saying that Amanda should definitely make a calendar in 2020.

“Yes you should be… Ur so hot,” one follower commented.

“U look super hot Amanda,” another fan chimed in with a few emoji.

“Yes with the least amount of bikini possible and the most amount of comedy and you,” one more chimed in.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Amanda sizzled in another bikini — this time a mismatched one. In the photo, Cerny leans back on the sand as waves break at her feet. The beautiful water around her glistened as the stunner lifted her head back and closed her eyes, as she looked up into the sky. Cerny wore her long, dark locks down and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the occasion. Her flawless figure took center stage in the image in a green bikini top with black bottoms.

That photo racked up over 940,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments.