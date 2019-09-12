Olivia Newton-John Posts Rare Personal Photo After Surprise Get-Together With Oprah And More Famous Friends

The singer is all smiles as she hangs out with supportive friends amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Olivia Newton-John posted a rare personal photo to Instagram after spending a night with some of her famous friends. The Grease star posted a photo that showed her hanging out with a group of “special friends” for a “wonderful surprise” get-together earlier this week.

Pictured with her arm around Olivia is Oprah Winfrey. The talk show queen’s best friend, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, is also at the gathering, as well as Herman’s Hermits singer Peter Noone. It is unclear what the group was gathered for just two weeks before Olivia’s 71st birthday.

Olivia went public with her third breast cancer diagnosis last year and fans have been extremely worried about her as she has stayed out of the spotlight. But the new photo shows the “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer smiling and looking happy.

Fans flocked to the comments of the post to remark on how healthy Olivia looks amid reports about her stage four breast cancer diagnosis. Other famous friends also offered support to the four-time Grammy Award winner.

Actress Jane Seymour wrote: “So great to see you all. Wish I could have been there, love to all.”

In addition, TV personality Leeza Gibbons called the group of friends “amazing.”

“You are so lovely!” Leeza wrote to Olivia. “What a great group of friends and supporters!”

You can see the new photo of Olivia Newton-John and her friends below.

Loading...

More than 20 years ago, Olivia opened up to Oprah about her battle with breast cancer during an interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. It’s clear the two stars have maintained their friendship over the years. And based on her new photo and response to it, Olivia has the support of a wide circle of fans and friends.

The Australian singer’s Grease co-star, John Travolta, recently told Entertainment Tonight he is happy and proud that his longtime friend has shared her courageous battle with fans. The actor also noted that Olivia looks as fabulous as she did back when he co-starred with her in the blockbuster 1978 musical film.

“She looks incredible,” Travolta said of Olivia. “She doesn’t look any different than [she did] years ago, and I’m very proud of her.”

Despite her dire diagnosis, Olivia continues to make headlines for her positive attitude. As The Inquisitr reported, the star looks at every day as a “gift” as she battles cancer for the third time. She has also vowed to live her life to the fullest, and it looks like she has a great support group surrounding her as she does just that.