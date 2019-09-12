Meghan Markle Shows Off Curvier Figure In Outfits From Her Smart Works Collection

Meghan Markle is back from maternity leave today and it’s an auspicious return for the Duchess of Sussex. She launched her workwear collection for Smart Works and attended the event wearing a tailored shirt and pants from the line. Fans of the Duchess were quick to notice that the outfit accentuated Meghan’s curvier figure, a likely result of her recent pregnancy.

“Archie did mama good!” read one comment on an Instagram fan page. “The only one with a** in the royal family.

“That post-birth glow up is incredible; the curves in the right places and that general aura of contentment,” wrote another fan

“She poppin that booty!” another enthusiastic Instagram follower wrote. “Harry must looove her new mama curves!”

Meghan Markle has previously received praise on social media for apparently not being in too much of a hurry to shed the baby weight after childbirth. It’s something has made her seem even more relatable to women despite the reality of her royal status.

These new photos of a curvier Meghan are also an indication that the clothes in the collection may flatter a diverse range of body types.

As The Inquisitr previously reported Meghan collaborated with three fashion brands, Jigsaw, Misha Nonoo and Marks and Spencer, to create a capsule collection of professional attire that can be mixed an matched to create a wide range of looks.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection on September 12, 2019 in London, England. Mark Large / Getty Images

In an essay she wrote in the September issue of British Vogue, she revealed that the inspiration for the idea came during a visit to Smart Works when she realized that the disproportionate nature of clothing donations the charity receives.

“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” the 38-year-old mother on one explained, as reported by The Sun.

“Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes”

In her speech at the launch, she recalled on one visit to Smart Works when she saw an entire rack of the same lavender blazer. While she admitted that it was a nice blazer, Meghan reiterated that it showed her that Smart Works needed more coordinated workwear options to meet their clients’ needs.

So, the clothes are being sold on a one-to-one basis meaning that when each item is sold, it will be donated to the charity.