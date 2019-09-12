Tristan Thompson And Kim Kardashian Meet Up, Onlookers Shocked By Their Exchange

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian met up for dinner in New York City to the shock and surprise of fans and onlookers. Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy has been on not-so-good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since being accused of cheating on Khloe, but apparently things looking up for the group if their laughter-filled dinner is any indication.

According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, Tristan and Kim, along with Johnathan Cheban, Lala Anthony, and Simon Huck met up at Milos in Manhattan for dinner. The interaction was caught on tape by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians camera crew after Kim left the Real Real offices. The makeup mogul wore a glittery halter top and her hair in a high pony for the potentially uncomfortable exchange.

“Cameras were filming the dinner!” said one witness. “Tristan showed up about halfway through the dinner. He joined the table and stayed until they were all done.”

Despite the fact that Kim has been critical of Tristan – she unfollowed him on social media after his first cheating scandal was exposed and has been critical of him since the second cheating incident was revealed seven months ago – the group seemed to be having a good time together.

“He was laughing and joking with everyone and it wasn’t awkward looking at all. Khloe wasn’t there, but the cameras filmed it. Tristan and Kim talked all night, and he joked around with Jonathan,” said the witness.

It wasn’t clear who instigated the dinner, but the witness pointed out that Tristan didn’t pay the bill.

Recent tensions seemed to be set aside for the dinner because, as the witness recounted, “everyone looked like they were having fun.”

Things have been tense between the Kardashians and Tristan, as fans on the show saw on the most recent episode, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Khloe struggled with the balance between letting her baby True’s dad come to his daughter’s first birthday part, and the entire family has rallied behind Khloe.

Jordyn Woods, who was accused of cheating with Tristan, is no longer involved in the family at all. Formerly Kylie Jenner’s live-in best friend, the model has been called a traitor by the family and shunned from their public events.

Kim hasn’t seen Tristan in months, so witnesses were surprised to see the two looking so relaxed and comfortable together at the dinner. Likely, fans will get a peek into what went on at the dinner if the segment makes it onto an episode of the show.