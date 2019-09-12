‘The View’s’ Whoopi Goldberg Outraged Over Congress Members Who Did Not Observe 9/11 Moment Of Silence

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg expressed outrage over members of Congress who chose to skip a moment of silence held on the Capitol building steps for the victims of 9/11 on the 18th anniversary of the terror attacks on the United States. She revealed her anger over the actions of those who did not participate during a panel discussion on the daily ABC talk series.

The discussion began after it was revealed that New York City had mandated a moment of silence in schools in remembrance of the events of that day.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of congress did observe a moment of silence, Goldberg believed as representatives of the people of the United States, all members of congress should have participated. The discussion was revealed in a Twitter post by the daytime series.

“Not everyone is honoring moments of silence. Apparently only 26 percent of House members showed up to the moment of silence on the steps on the Capitol this morning,” Goldberg stated on the talk series about the way our elected representatives paid their respects for those who perished in the events of that tragic day.

A law was passed that mandates New York City public schools observe a moment of silence on that day so that children will understand the tragedy that occurred as a way to continue to learn and understand the history of the day.

NY PASSES 9/11 MOMENT OF SILENCE LAW FOR SCHOOLS: The co-hosts discuss how students will have a way to honor and understand the history after a new law “allows for a brief moment of silence” in the state’s public schools on the anniversary. https://t.co/AeiL5FvlPg pic.twitter.com/9KbLbx4DYX — The View (@TheView) September 11, 2019

“We don’t know why they weren’t there, but this might not have been the right day to screw around with the optics. I’m just saying, this is a moment that affected everyone in this country. Not just New Yorkers. They came for America,” Goldberg said on the series. “They hit us here first and then went to other places to take us, try to take us down. That affected many more people than just us here, and this is an American issue.”

A video of lawmakers on the Capitol steps was uploaded to YouTube by C-Span.

The View‘s co-hosts which include Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain all agreed with Goldberg.

Abby Huntsman noted during the discussion that while most Americans remember the events of that tragic day and remember where they were when they learned of the moments two planes were hijacked and driven directly into the World Trade Center, as well as a third plane that was overtaken by passengers and crashed in Shanksville, PA, many other people live the events of that horror every day. Those are the people that lost loved ones.

Sunny Hostin remarked that the moment of silence should not just be in New York, but a national event because the entire country was affected.

Meghan McCain concurred that New York is the ultimate melting pot and the greatest city in the world and passing a moment of silence law for New York schools is a way to honor those who lived, worked and responded to the events of the day and a way for all New Yorkers to honor their city as well.

