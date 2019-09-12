Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Sets Instagram On Fire In Skimpy Blue Undies

Hilde Osland is well-known for showcasing her fabulous figure in bikinis. On Thursday, she updated her Instagram with a photo in which she modeled a different kind of two-piece — a set of skimpy underwear.

In the photo, Hilde faced a mirror that leaned against a wall. The photo captured her from behind. She squatted down on one knee while she applied mascara to her eyelashes. Hilde held the wand close to her face with one hand, and she held the mascara tube in her other hand, which was perched on her other knee. She appeared focused as she applied her makeup.

Needless to say, the beauty looked gorgeous during the process. Her long blonde hair fell in waves down her back as she balanced herself on one knee. She wore light makeup with a coral color on her lips.

Aside from her face looking pretty, her body looked equally gorgeous. Hilde wore a blue bra-and-panty set that accentuated her enviable figure. The top featured a classic triangle shape, and the panties were a thong style, which showed off one of her most popular assets — her perky derrière. The mirror reflected Hilde’s front side, which was just as captivating as her backside. Her smooth skin glowed in the light that filtered in from outside.

In the caption, Hilde said her favorite color was blue and asked her followers what their favorite color was. Some took time to answer her, but others seemed to be too distracted by the photo to read her question. Many fans simply commented with fire emoji. Others were more creative.

“You are my favorite color,” one fan quipped.

Most comments focused on how pretty Hilde looked in the snap.

“My God do you really know how gorgeous you are?” one admirer asked.

“The MOST gorgeous woman on earth? YES,” wrote another fan.

“You look like you fell out of heaven,” one follower told the stunner.

Loading...

The post was an instant hit, racking up over 20,000 likes within an hour of going live.

That’s not unusual for the social media sensation, who has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram. It’s also not unusual for followers to tell Hilde that she looks like an angel or goddess. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans often comment on her captivating eyes as well as her pretty face. Of course, her figure also commands a lot of attention.

Fans wanting to see more of the stunner can follow her Instagram account.