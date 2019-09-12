Lil’ Kim Shuts Down New York Fashion Week In Nude Micro-Dress & Slashed Thigh Boots

Kimberly Denise Jones,.a.k.a. Lil’ Kim has put on a sensational style display. The hip-hop legend attended Us Weekly‘s party at new York Fashion Week last night, with the 45-year-old rocking up to the event in an outfit that definitely turned heads. As The Daily Mail reports today, the star went bold with her look, although the finish seemed to tick plenty of boxes on the style front.

Photos showed the rapper in an unusual and ruched dress in nude palettes offset by a leather finish. The dress was a micro one, with stripe-effect fabrics and ruffled details drawing the eye – likewise eye-catching was a black corset finish to the soft and feather-like materials. While the dress itself felt floaty, the corset was making a stand. Lil’ Kim was looking fit and curvy, with her hourglass shape perfectly fitted amid the ensemble. The star paired her statement look with thigh-high and black stiletto boots bearing horizontal slashes across them. Ripped jeans may be on-trend right now, but it looks like this fashionista was one step ahead – slashed boots tend not to be seen too often.

The star appeared glamorously made up, with heavy blush and bronzer on her cheeks, plus glossy lips. Lil’ Kim wore her long brown hair down, opting for little in the way of accessories bar small earrings.

Given that Lil’ Kim has quite the history in terms of statement public appearances, The Daily Mail offered a small gallery of the rapper’s prior red carpet and stage looks. The report also included mentions of the star’s plastic surgery procedures, quoting a 2005 interview that saw Lil Kim’ stand her ground in terms of her decision to go under the knife.

“It don’t bother because I’m beautiful. I love myself! There’s certain things that I think I was obsessive with that I think I’ll always have time to fix, or whatever,” she said.

Loading...

“But the thing is, people think I did it because I had low self-esteem but that wasn’t the case. I think I did it because I was a little too vain, trying to be perfect. I’m a perfectionist… It teaches you a lesson, too. You’ve got to pull back from certain things,” the rapper added.

This hip-hop heavyweight may come with an old-school feel, but she’s anything but irrelevant. As The Inquisitr recently reported, fans went nuts when Lil’ Kim appeared in a social media photo with “Sharon Stoned” rapper Chanel West Coast.

Fans wishing to see more of this music legend should follow her Instagram.