Iskra Lawrence Celebrates 29th Birthday By Rocking The Beach In Curve-Hugging Leopard Print Swimsuit

Iskra Lawrence is celebrating her 29th birthday with one of her favorite pasttimes — looking flawless on the beach.

The British model was spotted taking in some sun during a birthday trip to the Jersey Shore, where she was photographed rocking a leopard-print swimsuit that hugged her ample curves. The Daily Mail snagged some pictures of the outing, showing the model enjoying herself after having just hit the runway at New York Fashion Week.

As the report noted, Iskra rocked her revealing look.

“She served major body in a leopard-print one-shoulder swimsuit, which she modeled in front of the water,” the report noted. “The sultry number included a cutout on the side, which accentuated her voluptuous figure. She complemented the look with a thin pair of black rectangular avant-garde sunglasses.”

It’s been quite a year for Iskra Lawrence, who has seen her stature skyrocketing in the modeling world as she took on some major modeling gigs and cemented her place as one of the hottest models on Instagram. The body positive model has amassed a large group of very devoted fans, who flock to her uplifting messages and rejection of the once-rigid body standards of the modeling industry.

The curvy model rejects the label “plus-size” for models, proudly showing off her body and promising fans to only offer original, un-retouched photos of herself. It has not always been an easy path for the British beauty, who said that she found a difficult entry into the modeling industry due to her size. In an interview with Grazia magazine, Lawrence said that she thought she had a lane into the industry after entering Elle Girl’s “Search for a Supermodel” contest and reaching the final, but the then-teenager found that not many companies were willing to take a chance on a model who didn’t fit the industry’s size standards.

“That was my break into the industry – I was doing modelling shoots, doing some fashion shows, but it was very tough for me at that age. I didn’t have a typical model body shape,” she shared. “I had hips even at that young age, and I eventually got dropped because I couldn’t change the way my body was.”

But Iskra was eventually able to grab a major deal with Aerie, and has parlayed her fame and social media presence into a major modeling career. As The Inquisitr noted, Iskra has been keeping her Instagram followers well-stocked with racy photos, frequently taking to the social media site to give revealing glimpses of herself. That included a recent picture where she donned yoga pants and a sports bra.