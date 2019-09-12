Iskra Lawrence Celebrates 29th Birthday By Rocking The Beach In Curve-Hugging Leopard Print Swimsuit

Iskra Lawrence is celebrating her 29th birthday with one of her favorite pasttimes — looking flawless on the beach.
The British model was spotted taking in some sun during a birthday trip to the Jersey Shore, where she was photographed rocking a leopard-print swimsuit that hugged her ample curves. The Daily Mail snagged some pictures of the outing, showing the model enjoying herself after having just hit the runway at New York Fashion Week.
As the report noted, Iskra rocked her revealing look.
“She served major body in a leopard-print one-shoulder swimsuit, which she modeled in front of the water,” the report noted. “The sultry number included a cutout on the side, which accentuated her voluptuous figure. She complemented the look with a thin pair of black rectangular avant-garde sunglasses.”
It’s been quite a year for Iskra Lawrence, who has seen her stature skyrocketing in the modeling world as she took on some major modeling gigs and cemented her place as one of the hottest models on Instagram. The body positive model has amassed a large group of very devoted fans, who flock to her uplifting messages and rejection of the once-rigid body standards of the modeling industry.
The curvy model rejects the label “plus-size” for models, proudly showing off her body and promising fans to only offer original, un-retouched photos of herself. It has not always been an easy path for the British beauty, who said that she found a difficult entry into the modeling industry due to her size. In an interview with Grazia magazine, Lawrence said that she thought she had a lane into the industry after entering Elle Girl’s “Search for a Supermodel” contest and reaching the final, but the then-teenager found that not many companies were willing to take a chance on a model who didn’t fit the industry’s size standards.
“That was my break into the industry – I was doing modelling shoots, doing some fashion shows, but it was very tough for me at that age. I didn’t have a typical model body shape,” she shared. “I had hips even at that young age, and I eventually got dropped because I couldn’t change the way my body was.”
View this post on Instagram
Oh hey #celluLIT… Today and everyday I’m sharing my AerieREALism! To me that’s getting to such a comfortable place with myself that I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I’m on day 6 of my no makeup challenge and I couldn’t feel more confident and grateful to be in my body and skin. Life’s so much easier when you live it for YOU Not for someone else’s beauty ideal, someone else’s validation, or a socially constructed perfection. Being you and doing you is always enough Can’t wait for you to share your REALism and read all about them in the comments???? ???????????? @diggzy #aeriereal #aeriepartner #selflove #bodyconfidence #nophotoshop #realisbeautiful #bodypledge
View this post on Instagram
????Yesterday feeling peachy @vitalproteins???? launch for their new Peach white tea collagen water with some HIIT and a group of queens. I'm so excited to fill you in more about why I have been taking collagen as part of my wellness supplements and how after over a year I love the positive effects I'm running around NYFW right now so I'll post a rundown later this week???? PS this is my first time meeting @vitalproteins after literally having multiple people and my team reach out to say how much I'm obsessed with their products and that I'd love to work with them… So if you love something let the brand know because that's the most authentic partnership you can have???? #uncapyourpotential #vitalproteins #brandambassador
But Iskra was eventually able to grab a major deal with Aerie, and has parlayed her fame and social media presence into a major modeling career. As The Inquisitr noted, Iskra has been keeping her Instagram followers well-stocked with racy photos, frequently taking to the social media site to give revealing glimpses of herself. That included a recent picture where she donned yoga pants and a sports bra.