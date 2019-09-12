Carrie Underwood Flaunts Toned Post-Baby Body In A Plunging Jumpsuit

Carrie's showing off her toned body in a plunging one-piece.

Carrie Underwood is putting her fit figure on display as she rocked a plunging burnt orange jumpsuit during a recent radio appearance. A mere eight months after giving birth to her second child, son Jacob, the star was proudly showing off her body confidence as she chatted it up with Jenny McCarthy during a SiriusXM radio event on September 11.

In the new photos, the gorgeous 36-year-old mom of two proudly showed off her post-baby weight loss as she rocked the ribbed one-piece with a plunging V-neck and a tie across the waist to highlight her tiny middle.

Underwood smiled from ear to ear while striking a pose with McCarthy during the SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Carrie Underwood event as she sported her signature long blonde hair straight and behind her shoulders. The gorgeous “Southbound” singer paired the unique long pants look with a pair of high heels and large dangle earrings in both ears.

As for Jenny, the radio host looked equally stunning in a mid-length blue dress and a pair of black heeled boots. She too flaunted her slim waist with a black leather waist belt around her middle.

Carrie made her appearance on the radio show this week alongside her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” support acts, country trio Runaway June and duo Maddie & Tae.

But her latest appearance certainly isn’t the first time the star has put her fit and toned body on display recently.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the country superstar had jaws dropping across the globe as she shared some snaps from her recent tour stop in San Diego as she picked her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” back up after taking a hiatus over the summer to spend some quality time with her family.

One particularly stunning photo showed Carrie looking uber-glam up on stage wearing a pair of see-through fishnet pants over a pair of tiny black shorts.

As for how she bounced back so quickly after becoming a mom of two, she opened up earlier this year about how she managed to get back into such incredible shape and how she balances her life as one of the biggest celebrities on the planet and a mom of two to fit her workouts in.

“I feel like 10 years ago, before kids and everything, [working out] was all to reach an external goal,” Underwood told PopSugar in July of how things have changed for her since becoming a mom of two (she also shares 4-year-old son Isaiah with her husband Mike Fisher).

“Now, obviously, I have two kids and a tour and we’re doing things like [athleisure brand] CALIA — it is a bit more of a challenge to work things in,” she added.

Carrie then continued of how her fitness goals have changed, telling the outlet, “I try to make the most of my time. I have changed my focus. Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that.'”