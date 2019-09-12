Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Poses Topless, Wearing Just Panties, In Jaw-Dropping Instagram Selfie

American Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes has people across Instagram in a frenzy due to a new selfie she just posted. The 28-year-old California native is spending some time in New York this week and she is flaunting her impossibly perfect figure as she teases her followers.

Tookes’ new Instagram selfie notes that she’s at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City. Jasmine is taking this selfie in the bathroom of her hotel room and she teases that she’s heading into the shower.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner is topless in this photo. She is wearing tiny black panties and is covering her breasts with her crossed arms. Jasmine has her dark hair pulled back into a bun or ponytail and she has one hip cocked as she stands with one leg bent and angled forward ahead of the other.

Jasmine’s stance is driving her followers wild, as it allows her to flaunt her flat tummy, long, lean legs, and jaw-dropping curves. By the looks of things, Tookes’ fans could barely contain their love for this sexy look.

This Victoria’s Secret Angel has 3.7 million followers on the popular social media site. Within just the first couple of hours that this photo was posted on Tookes’ page, more than 67,000 fans liked it. In addition to that, hundreds of people commented on how amazing Jasmine looked.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Tookes has a specific workout plan she follows to maintain her alluring physique that even includes one day focusing solely on her booty. She noted that she frequently works out with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angela Josephine Skriver, admitting that she usually can’t say no when her friend asks her to meet up to work out.

In fact, Skriver was one of the first to comment on this mesmerizing selfie of Jasmine’s Thursday morning. Josephine kept it simple, posting three fire emoji to share her love for how gorgeous her friend looked in this nearly-naked pose.

Based on other Instagram posts from Tookes this week, she is in New York for the fall fashion shows. She isn’t walking the runway this year though and she explained her reasoning in response to a follower’s question.

“[T]his year I preferred to sit front row at shows. As I have never done that before. It’s just wanting to have a different experience. I’ve been walking shows for about 8 years now. I think it was awesome to be able to finally be on the other side.”

After last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the entity announced that they would shift to doing something entirely different going forward. It hasn’t become clear yet what will replace the show, but it doesn’t look as if Jasmine Tookes will need to worry about keeping busy. The gorgeous model seems to have plenty of her plate these days and based on the reaction to this topless selfie, her fans are anxious to see more of her on a regular basis.