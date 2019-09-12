Australian Beauty Madi Edwards Shuts Down Instagram In Short Jean Skirt

Madi Edwards’ most recent social media share is earning her a lot of attention from fans.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Madi loves to flaunt her stunning figure to fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. The Australian-born beauty has amassed a huge following on the platform and she keeps her fans interested by posting one sexy photo after another. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her legion of fans, Madi sizzles in a chic outfit.

In the beautiful new photo, the bombshell poses outside against a white wall. In the action shot, Madi appears to be walking on the pavement as she looks off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The stunner wears her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight, accessorizing the look with a pair of dangly earrings. She also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

The model’s amazing figure is on full display in the shot in a loose fitting red blouse that features a v-neck top. She wears the shirt tucked into a tiny denim skirt and her toned and tanned legs are on full display for the camera. The model completes the look with a pair of white sneakers that look like they’re fresh out of the box.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 4,000 likes in addition to 30-plus comments. While some fans commented on the image to gush over her amazing figure, countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more followers had no words, commenting on the post with emoji instead.

“Your legs are amazingly long,” one follower commented on the post.

“Legs for days,” another follower chimed in with a single flame emoji.

“You are goals,” one more gushed with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards stunned in another NSFW outfit. In the snapshot, Edwards wore her long, blond locks down and curled, as well as a face full of beautiful makeup. The makeup application in question included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lip gloss, and highlighter. Madi’s killer figure was on full display in the image, one wherein she rocked a tiny black crop top and dark jeans, while her killer abs were on full display.

That post earned the bombshell over 9,000 likes.