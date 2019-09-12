Kim Kardashian Getting ‘Pee All Over’ Herself Leaves Fans Horrified

Kim Kardashian never did hold back. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had openness and saying it how it is as her trademark for over a decade, with enough episodes of the family’s hit E! show proving that the 38-year-old speaks her mind and keeps things honest.

Kim’s latest confession has made The Daily Mail‘s headlines. As the newspaper reports, Kim appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The KKW Beauty founder discussed her new SKIMS shapewear line, although talk didn’t just include the brand’s future. Kim offered a little insight into her past, with brave mentions of a wardrobe malfunction back when she used to wear other brands of shapewear. In fact, the star appeared to have used a prior sticky situation to ask fans for input regarding the design of her new merch. Her admission came with a question.

“I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things. Under a dress to the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn’t work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question.”

Twitter has been reacting.

“Knowledge we didn’t need to know,” one fan wrote.

Another went down the reaction gif route, with a well-known loop of Chandler Bing from hit sitcom Friends.

“THAT’S TOO MUCH INFORMATION!” appeared under the gif of the character played by Matthew Perry.

“TMI,” another said.

One user felt that the mother of four’s confession had taken things too far. They acknowledged that Kim has been revealed “embarrassing” sides to herself – the makeup mogul’s psoriasis was used as an example – but the tweet closed by stating that Kim had gone “over the top” with her admission.

Replies did also come in over whether or not SKIMS should offer shapewear with a pee hole. Responses on Twitter appeared mixed over this matter, but users appearing to give the idea the thumbs-down did show their faces. One user slammed the idea and predicted that a pee hole would be both “messy” and “smelly.”

Kim’s appearance on the popular talk show last night also included mentions of her insecurities overall. Kim admitted to feeling uneasy about having cellulite, although with her new shapewear brand, the wobbly parts worries may have a solution.

SKIMS appears to have been causing plenty of buzz. Bar the initial backlash over the original Kimono name, the new business venture seems to be going well. As The Inquisitr recently reported, sister Kourtney Kardashian featured in a promo video for the brand.