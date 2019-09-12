Rita Ora’s Underboob Is Out Of Control In The Skimpiest Black Bikini

Rita Ora’s most recent Instagram share is undoubtedly one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the singer on social media know, Ora is no stranger to wowing fans with her world-famous figure. While the jet-setter often posts photos from tropical getaways and work trips while clad in a bikini, she also shares plenty of other stunning shots for fans — even some from her time on stage. But in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram story, Ora sizzles in a NSFW bikini.

The Daily Mail caught a screen grab of Ora’s sexy suit. She looks nothing short of amazing in the outfit. In the shot, Ora looks like she is in her element as she poses on a deck with a beautiful body of water and some houses just behind her. The stunner wears her long, blond-dyed locks pulled back in a high bun and accessorizes the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses as well as a variety of necklaces.

Ora’s bikini body is out of control as she shows off her signature curves in a skimpy black bikini that leaves little to be desired. On top, Ora nearly spills out of a tiny triangle bikini while showing off plenty of underboob in the process. Her toned and tanned abs take center stage in the image as well as her fit legs in a pair of tiny, string bottoms.

It is unclear exactly where Ora is in the stunning new photos, but it definitely appears as though she is having a blast. Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Ora opened up about her about her sexuality in an interview. In the tell-all, the singer called her love life “faceless and genderless,” noting that her heart falls in love with anyone.

“I admire beauty from men and women. I see things as faceless and genderless, for me it is about the person.”

Additionally, Ora shared that throughout her life, she has had relationships with both men and women and her hit song, “Girl” is about a real life experience that she had. As many know, that particular song became the subject of a little bit of controversy. Singer Hayley Kiyoko said that it was “downright tone-deaf” and that it did a lot more harm than good for LGBTQ+ community due to the verse in which Ora shared she was only attracted to women when she was drinking wine.

Most recently, Ora has been linked to former One Direction star Liam Payne, but she claims that they’re just friends.