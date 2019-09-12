Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Her Parenting Style, Talks Plastic Surgery

Farrah Abraham was introduced to fans on the popular MTV show 16 and Pregnant. She then went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade before leaving the show in 2017. Since leaving the show, Farrah has embraced many opportunities, and she often has her daughter Sophia along with her for some of the fabulous events she attends. Now in an interview with OK! Magazine, Farrah opens up about her parenting style and how she juggles parenting with her lifestyle.

“You have to be diverse. No child is the same and I think Sophia grows continually,” Farrah explained.

Sophia is now 10-years-old and does online schooling. Farrah continued to explain her parenting style, highlighting how she tries to balance everything.

“I just try to be very supportive, understanding, but there are boundaries. There are things to get done and with traveling across the country, balancing school, balancing all the amazing events and opportunities, I just have to make sure we are serious and focused.”

Recently, Farrah and Sophia traveled to Italy where they attended the Venice Film Festival. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah and Sophia walked the red carpet together. Farrah looked fabulous in a long, gold gown while Sophia wore a yellow dress and gold sneakers.

In the same interview, Farrah opened up about plastic surgery and revealed how she would feel if her daughter ever wanted to get any work done. Sophia had her own thoughts on the matter, though!

“That would never happen, first of all!” Sophia exclaimed.

Of course, Farrah has had some plastic surgery and opened up about how she would feel if Sophia ever wanted to get work done. She first explained that her daughter is “gorgeous” and says she had “an amazing child.” However, she also noted that it is important to have conversations with kids.

“I think it’s great to have conversations just like you would about the birds and bees about plastic surgery,” she explained.

Farrah Abraham may be best known for Teen Mom OG, but she is not currently on the show. However, she recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah wasn’t completely opposed to the idea. Whether or not fans will see Farrah back on the show, though, is yet to be seen.

For now, fans can follow Farrah on social media where she keeps her fans updated. They can also tune in to an all-new season of Teen Mom 2 which airs Tuesday nights on MTV.