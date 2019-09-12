Miley Cyrus’ Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Spotted With ‘M’ Logo Ring On Her Engagement Finger

Miley Cyrus’ girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, may be proving that her relationship with the singer is already super serious. The Daily Mail reports that the pair were spotted leaving their hotel in New York this week when cameras snapped photos of Kaitlynn’s left hand, which sported an “M” logo ring on it.

The gold ring was worn on Kaitlynn’s ring finger and sported Miley’s initial on it. Kaitlynn also wore multiple other rings, which included a round-shaped one and one that resembled a horseshoe.

The Hills star also sported a white T-shirt and a tan blazer for the outing. She had her long, blond hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and wore a natural makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink lips.

Meanwhile, Miley wore a pair of grey Adidas track pants that hung low on her hips and showed off her Calvin Klein underwear and tiny waist. She also wore a skimpy white T-shirt, a tan jacket over top, and some black sneakers. She carried her dog in her arms and had a black leather purse slung over her shoulder. Miley’s blond hair was worn in wet-looking waves the fell down her shoulders and she also rocked a pair of oversize sunglasses to complete her look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship seems to be moving at lighting speed. The couple are already allegedly talking about moving in together, and have been seen showing off PDA from coast to coast.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Kaitlynn originally believed her relationship with Miley would be a quick fling, but now is hoping that the singer is in it for the long haul.

“For Kaitlyn to be with Miley in her stratosphere is so enjoyable to her and so exciting. Kaitlyn thought this was just going to be some sort of fun fling but it is now becoming much more important for her and this is something Kaitlyn wants to be involved with for a long time to come. Everything is really working out,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, the pair were both in NYC for Fashion Week, and although they were said to be very busy with work obligations, they did find time for a date night, which The Inquisitr reported on earlier this week.

“Kaitlyn and Miley are in New York together both doing their thing for fashion week. They are staying together and spending their free time together but they’ve both been very busy with work so there isn’t a ton of down time,” the HL source added.