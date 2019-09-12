Vicki Gunvalson Says She ‘Can’t Even Believe’ She Was Demoted To A ‘Friend’ Role On ‘RHOC’ For Season 14

Vicki Gunvalson is dishing on her new role on the Bravo TV reality series.

Vicki Gunvalson is still in shock that she was actually demoted from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the Tuesday night episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Gunvalson opened up about her new “friend” role on the show and made it clear to the late-night talk show host that she did not understand her producers’ decision to cut her screen time.

“That’s actually kind of funny, because I can’t even believe this happened to me,” Gunvalson admitted, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 11.

Although Gunvalson isn’t completely on board with her new role quite yet, she continued on to Cohen, saying that despite her confusion, she’s “having fun with it.”

Prior to her demotion, Gunvalson had been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County cast in a full-time role since it’s start in 2006. In fact, despite her demotion, she has still starred in more seasons as a full-time housewife than any other star from any other franchise.

Following news of Gunvalson’s demotion, many fans and followers of Gunvalson reached out to her on Instagram and claimed they would not be watching the series without her. Others questioned Gunvalson about why she had been demoted, but she made it clear that she was not sure about the decision.

While Bravo TV and the Real Housewives of Orange County producers never actually explained their decision to demote Gunvalson, she did offer a statement to her online fans shortly after the decision was confirmed.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” she wrote on Instagram along with her Season 14 cast photo. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras.”

Although Gunvalson is no longer appearing on the show full-time, she has been included in much of the drama with her co-stars and continues to have a close friendship with her longtime co-stars, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.